Video: Ex-PL star accused Man Utd of being ‘frightened’ into resigning Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United FC
Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has suggested that Manchester United were “frightened” into resigning Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 36-year-old returned to his old club in a €20m deal (according to The Guardian) following a spell at Serie A giants Juventus.

Manchester City were thought to be in the running for the Portuguese international, though it would appear now that the ex-Real Madrid icon was swayed by the prospect of a fairytale reunion with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s outfit.

Collymore went on to add that though he thought Ronaldo would add goals to the side, the signing wouldn’t necessarily bring United a step closer to the Premier League title.

