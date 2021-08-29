Video: Ex-PL star accused Man Utd of being ‘frightened’ into resigning Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has suggested that Manchester United were “frightened” into resigning Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 36-year-old returned to his old club in a €20m deal (according to The Guardian) following a spell at Serie A giants Juventus.

Manchester City were thought to be in the running for the Portuguese international, though it would appear now that the ex-Real Madrid icon was swayed by the prospect of a fairytale reunion with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s outfit.

Collymore went on to add that though he thought Ronaldo would add goals to the side, the signing wouldn’t necessarily bring United a step closer to the Premier League title.