Video: Late Mason Greenwood winner for Man United not denied by Wolves’ Paul Pogba protest

In the 80th minute of today’s Premier League clash between Wolves and Manchester United, the ball spilled out to Raphael Varane and the Red Devils reignited an attacking opportunity.

Varane sent the ball out to Mason Greenwood on the right, who picked the ball up pretty deep on the flank but charged into the box, tricking Marcal with some quick footwork and stepovers.

Greenwood’s dribbling created enough space for the 19-year-old to fire a shot in from a tight angle, which Jose Sa couldn’t keep out as it bundled into the back of the net.

Greenwood and the Red Devils passionately celebrated the late opener, but faced uncertainty when Wolves protested that Paul Pogba fouled Ruben Neves before the ball rattled back to Varane.

A heavy touch from Pogba forced the Frenchman to slide in on Neves and Wolves claimed that their maestro was fouled, a VAR check rightfully upheld the goal.

Greenwood puts Man U in the lead! ? Watch #WOLMUN on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/3d7bEKaYec pic.twitter.com/IRvUlqvBfd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 29, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and Optus Sport.

It’s been a red-hot start to the season for Greenwood, further strengthening claims that he should have been named in the England squad, the wonderkid now has three in three in the Premier League.