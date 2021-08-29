Video: Moussa Sissoko blasts ball at his former Spurs boss Nuno in hilarious moment during Watford debut

Moussa Sissoko has just left Spurs, in a deal worth around £3m per BBC Sport. During his Hornets debut today, which comes against his former club, a bizarre moment came about in the 37th minute…

As a result of pressing former teammate Dele Alli, Sissoko deflected a pass and then attempted to keep the ball in play, an effort to avoid his former club from landing a throw-in.

The Frenchman was barged out of play by Dele as he chased down, but he still insisted on getting a foot on the ball, which left him to absolutely blast the ball straight at former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Sissoko and Nuno embraced after the moment.

Pictures from beIN Sports and Voetbal.

The entire moment is nothing short of poetic given the circumstances.

