Video: Moussa Sissoko blasts ball at his former Spurs boss Nuno in hilarious moment during Watford debut

Moussa Sissoko has just left Spurs, in a deal worth around £3m per BBC Sport. During his Hornets debut today, which comes against his former club, a bizarre moment came about in the 37th minute…
As a result of pressing former teammate Dele Alli, Sissoko deflected a pass and then attempted to keep the ball in play, an effort to avoid his former club from landing a throw-in.
The Frenchman was barged out of play by Dele as he chased down, but he still insisted on getting a foot on the ball, which left him to absolutely blast the ball straight at former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.
Sissoko and Nuno embraced after the moment.
?????? ? & ???? ?????
Nuno Santo vs Sissoko#TOTWAT
— ????? (@mushari16) August 29, 2021
Nuno Espírito Santo & Moussa Sissoko pic.twitter.com/ykNS2L66Am
— Nawaf (@iNaEPLMedia) August 29, 2021
Sissoko gets a bit of payback on Nuno for discarding him #TOTWAT
pic.twitter.com/PnLgz0nB88
— Ronard Addo (@ronard_addo) August 29, 2021
Pictures from beIN Sports and Voetbal.
The entire moment is nothing short of poetic given the circumstances.