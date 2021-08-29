Video: Moussa Sissoko blasts ball at his former Spurs boss Nuno in hilarious moment during Watford debut

Moussa Sissoko has just left Spurs, in a deal worth around £3m per BBC Sport. During his Hornets debut today, which comes against his former club, a bizarre moment came about in the 37th minute…

As a result of pressing former teammate Dele Alli, Sissoko deflected a pass and then attempted to keep the ball in play, an effort to avoid his former club from landing a throw-in.

The Frenchman was barged out of play by Dele as he chased down, but he still insisted on getting a foot on the ball, which left him to absolutely blast the ball straight at former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Sissoko and Nuno embraced after the moment.

Nuno Espírito Santo & Moussa Sissoko

Sissoko gets a bit of payback on Nuno for discarding him #TOTWAT

pic.twitter.com/PnLgz0nB88 — Ronard Addo (@ronard_addo) August 29, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports and Voetbal.

The entire moment is nothing short of poetic given the circumstances.