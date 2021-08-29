Aaron Wan-Bissaka denies certain goal for Wolves with INCREDIBLE block

Aaron Wan-Bissaka blocked what looked like a certain goal for Wolves in today’s big game against Manchester United.

A sloppy error by Fred gave Wolves a huge opportunity on the break, but they couldn’t punish Man Utd despite being given this huge opportunity.

Watch the video clips below as they show just how well Wan-Bissaka did to prevent the ball crossing the line, using his tremendous pace and work rate to get back in the nick of time.

The Red Devils right-back clearly doesn’t get enough credit for his performances when you see a goal-saving block like this!

United fans will hope their team can now improve at the other end after a bit of a slow start at Molineux.

