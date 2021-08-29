Aaron Wan-Bissaka blocked what looked like a certain goal for Wolves in today’s big game against Manchester United.

A sloppy error by Fred gave Wolves a huge opportunity on the break, but they couldn’t punish Man Utd despite being given this huge opportunity.

Watch the video clips below as they show just how well Wan-Bissaka did to prevent the ball crossing the line, using his tremendous pace and work rate to get back in the nick of time.

The Red Devils right-back clearly doesn’t get enough credit for his performances when you see a goal-saving block like this!

WHAT A BLOCK BY WAN-BISSAKA ? pic.twitter.com/vYqTDBKTFx — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) August 29, 2021

Vacilos sucessivos de Fred e Aaron Wan-Bissaka salva!pic.twitter.com/ylq9sVJV4Y — Red Army Brasil (@RedArmyBrasil) August 29, 2021

A goal line clearance as good as a goal ? Aaron Wan-Bissaka denies Trincao with a last ditch lunge after another brilliant Wolves counter. Watch the match here ? https://t.co/tm6FiTjwdN#OptusSport #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/hZC9OmOr5j — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) August 29, 2021

United fans will hope their team can now improve at the other end after a bit of a slow start at Molineux.