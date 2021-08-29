Liverpool were interested in a transfer deal for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches this summer, only for his injury to derail the move.

The Portugal international was a big success for Lille last season as he helped them a surprise Ligue 1 title victory, and that led to plenty of interest in him this summer.

Liverpool were one of the main names being linked with Sanches, though there was also talk of Arsenal and Barcelona possibly being in for him.

Now, however, Fabrizio Romano has written in his column for Benchwarmers about how Sanches’ recent injury cost him a move to Anfield as Jurgen Klopp looked for replacements for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Some Liverpool fans will surely be keeping an eye on this as it could mean there’s hope that the Reds will look at Sanches again in the future.

The 24-year-old has long been considered an exciting young talent, and he’s back to his best now after a difficult spell at Bayern Munich.