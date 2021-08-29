As the countdown continues to the end of the summer transfer window, Arsenal still have business to do, this time of the outgoing variety.

Ever since signing from London rivals, Chelsea, Willian has flattered to deceive in the games in which he’s played for the north Londoners.

To that end, both club and player have accepted that it’s time to move on.

Sky Sports report on an incredible gesture from the Brazilian as he looks to engineer a move to Corinthians.

Despite having two years left on his contract, Willian will cancel it and won’t ask for a payout in order that the deal can go through.

Journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has noted that the paperwork with the Brazilian side is set to be signed on Monday before Willian can return to his first professional club.

After six days negotiations… Willian to Corinthians, agreement reached and here-we-go soon! Paperworks to be signed on Monday, last details to be sorted and then Willian will travel to Brazil to sign with Timão. ??? #Corinthians Arsenal will let Willian leave on a free. #AFC https://t.co/AXIHRDyzhk pic.twitter.com/pwKUwK4Iy3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2021

At 33 years of age, Willian’s hire by Arsenal was always going to be a gamble, and it was, unfortunately, an experiment that just didn’t work out.

Though he’s never been a prolific goalscorer as such, just one goal in 37 appearances for the Gunners, per transfermarkt, tells its own story.

It could be said that Arsenal aren’t doing so well without him either, but with more of a focus on youth from Mikel Arteta, Willian’s days at the club were numbered in any event.