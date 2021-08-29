With Tottenham Hotspur looking likely to go into the international break sitting top of the Premier League table, it’s no wonder that players are seemingly keen to join the north London outfit.

Particularly one who has worked with new Spurs manager, Nuno Espirito Santo before.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Adama Traore has apparently instructed his agent to push through a move to White Hart Lane according to Cadena Ser and cited by the Mirror.

Traore is incredibly fast for a powerfully built wide man, but it’s debatable that he can bring anything else to the table to interest Spurs.

He only has 27 goals in 296 games according to transfermarkt, which is a woeful return of one in 11.

Even if you could argue that it’s Harry Kane and Son Heung-min that score the lion’s share of the goals, Adama doesn’t even pass muster in the assist stakes.

Fifty three provided across his career is only one in every six games, which isn’t good enough for a team challenging for the European places at the very least.