Arsenal are reportedly in talks to beat Manchester United and other clubs to the transfer of £30million Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international is also being increasingly strongly linked with Tottenham this summer, and it’s hardly surprising that top clubs are queuing up to sign him before next week’s deadline.

Bissouma could be ideal for Arsenal at the moment, with Mikel Arteta likely to be disappointed at how things have worked out with the inconsistent and injury-prone Thomas Partey.

Atletico Madrid sold Partey to Arsenal last summer but he’s looked a shadow of the player we saw in Spain, and now Bissouma might be a worthwhile replacement in that area of the pitch.

MORE: Arsenal to REMOVE awful start to the season from Amazon documentary

The 24-year-old has been immense for Brighton in the Premier League, and he could undoubtedly also strengthen teams like Manchester United and Tottenham.

Arsenal would do well to get another signing or two in before the deadline after their calamitous start to the season.