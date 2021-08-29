Arsenal in talks to beat Manchester United to brilliant £30million transfer

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly in talks to beat Manchester United and other clubs to the transfer of £30million Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international is also being increasingly strongly linked with Tottenham this summer, and it’s hardly surprising that top clubs are queuing up to sign him before next week’s deadline.

Bissouma could be ideal for Arsenal at the moment, with Mikel Arteta likely to be disappointed at how things have worked out with the inconsistent and injury-prone Thomas Partey.

Atletico Madrid sold Partey to Arsenal last summer but he’s looked a shadow of the player we saw in Spain, and now Bissouma might be a worthwhile replacement in that area of the pitch.

Yves Bissouma could leave Brighton for Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Man United still need to finalise paperwork over Ronaldo transfer, says Solskjaer
Video: Moussa Sissoko blasts ball at his former Spurs boss Nuno in hilarious moment during Watford debut
‘I know who my employer is’ – Solskjaer stance on international dilemma for Man United duo Edinson Cavani and Fred

MORE: Arsenal to REMOVE awful start to the season from Amazon documentary

The 24-year-old has been immense for Brighton in the Premier League, and he could undoubtedly also strengthen teams like Manchester United and Tottenham.

Arsenal would do well to get another signing or two in before the deadline after their calamitous start to the season.

More Stories Yves Bissouma

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.