Arsenal ace has a two-year contract waiting for him in Brazil

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Willian’s arrival in Brazil to join Corinthians is nearing as the Brazilian club already has a contract in place for the 33-year-old. 

According to TNT Sports Brazil, once the termination of his contract with Arsenal is complete, Willian will be on his way to South America, where he will sign a two-year contract with Corinthians.

More Stories / Latest News
Jose Mourinho comments on Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United transfer
Photo: Lionel Messi ends PSG debut holding Reims goalkeeper’s child in post-game photo
Video: Diego Costa scores goal in debut for Atlético Mineiro

Willian is the fourth reinforcement to arrive at Corinthians, where he made his debut for Corinthians in 2006. The 33-year-old came from the club’s youth academy, where he remained until 2007 when he moved to Shakhtar Donetsk.

In Ukraine, Willian made 227 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk, scoring 37 goals and recording 63 assists. He would then move to Chelsea, as the Brazil international’s best years came, where he made 339 appearances for The Blues, where he scored 63 goals and registered 62 assists.

The winger left for Arsenal, where he’s had difficulty fitting in, only scoring one goal in 37 appearances, which is why both parties are looking to part ways.

More Stories Corinthians Willian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.