“Arteta is a clown” – These Arsenal fans hit out at manager after player’s Instagram outburst

Loads of Arsenal fans seem pretty unhappy with manager Mikel Arteta after the Instagram outburst from Ainsley Maitland-Niles this afternoon.

The 23-year-old has taken to social media to send a very clear message about wanting to go and play somewhere where he’s wanted after a lack of opportunities in the Gunners’ first-team for some time now.

Maitland-Niles went out on loan to West Brom last season but didn’t manage to do enough to impress there either, though he’s previously shown plenty of promise at Arsenal.

Having come through the academy, Maitland-Niles formed part of an exciting generation of players such as Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock, but it now seems highly unlikely he’s going to be able to work his way back into Arteta’s plans.

Chris Wheatley of football.london claims that Arsenal have rejected an offer from Everton for the England international, prompting this response…

In different times, this might have been taken as an act of petulance by the player, but it seems pretty clear that the fans are turning against Arteta, rather than Maitland-Niles.

It’s been a nightmarish start to the new campaign by Arteta’s side, and it seems he’s not handled this in the best possible way either.

See below for some of the reaction from Arsenal fans on Twitter…

It’s hard to imagine a worse summer for Arsenal and Arteta, and the mood around the club just seems to get worse and worse.

It would be some turnaround if Arteta survived all this and ended up guiding Arsenal towards anything like an acceptable season.

  1. This is sad time for the club, usually players don’t come out to force a move so often, this is real going down mood for the unambitiouse club, when players do that, it’s a sign of serious disrespect for the club however I won’t blame the player, the club have continued to reduce their capacity in all front apart from spending money stupidly, they have done so well in that aspect, this guy AMN is a quality player, kronkes must be forced out of the club for not holding up standard required as the owner!!

