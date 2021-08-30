Loads of Arsenal fans seem pretty unhappy with manager Mikel Arteta after the Instagram outburst from Ainsley Maitland-Niles this afternoon.

The 23-year-old has taken to social media to send a very clear message about wanting to go and play somewhere where he’s wanted after a lack of opportunities in the Gunners’ first-team for some time now.

Maitland-Niles went out on loan to West Brom last season but didn’t manage to do enough to impress there either, though he’s previously shown plenty of promise at Arsenal.

Having come through the academy, Maitland-Niles formed part of an exciting generation of players such as Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock, but it now seems highly unlikely he’s going to be able to work his way back into Arteta’s plans.

Chris Wheatley of football.london claims that Arsenal have rejected an offer from Everton for the England international, prompting this response…

Ainsley Maitland-Niles on Instagram after Arsenal reject Everton’s loan offer for the midfielder #AFC pic.twitter.com/5RwWEQLGd9 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 30, 2021

In different times, this might have been taken as an act of petulance by the player, but it seems pretty clear that the fans are turning against Arteta, rather than Maitland-Niles.

It’s been a nightmarish start to the new campaign by Arteta’s side, and it seems he’s not handled this in the best possible way either.

See below for some of the reaction from Arsenal fans on Twitter…

Arteta is a clown https://t.co/ma3220i8b8 — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) August 30, 2021

Regardless of whether you think Maitland-Niles should have posted that or not, it clearly shows his relationship with the club is basically beyond repair. I don’t know how that can be fixed now. Reflects so poorly on how things are being run too. Really sad. — arseblog (@arseblog) August 30, 2021

What a terrible look for the club. Maitland-Niles needed guidance over his future (best position, etc) but we have handled his career so, so badly. https://t.co/Xa9PXqk0B0 — Phil Costa (@_PhilCosta) August 30, 2021

AMN calling Arsenal out publicly is a very bad look for the club. Incredible we've go to this point. — Gaz (@GazRoberts1) August 30, 2021

The AMN situation is another highlight of poor decisions being made on the transfer side of the club. Who's making these decisions? Edu? Arteta? Vinai? What is happening off the field is just as bad as it is on the field right now. No one is coming out of this looking good — You Are My Arsenal (@YouAreMyArsenal) August 30, 2021

How many players has the club's relationship with been absolutely destroyed since Arteta has come in ? We're not talking about 1 or 2 players here. That guy is killing the life out of our club. https://t.co/OxsanwyYc6 — ' (@afcxmippp) August 30, 2021

Thank God auba and AMN are guys. Need auba to back AMN and kick arteta out for good. For all your football knowledge of you can’t handle human beings management isn’t for you?? — ? (@artetaoutera) August 30, 2021

We’re a mess top down Arteta, Edu & The Kroenkes out https://t.co/YMkC8WxdRn — Rhys Milner (@0992rm) August 30, 2021

Players need to come out and show how bad arteta is at man management — jay madan (@jaymadan) August 30, 2021

I feel bad for AMN, just let him go if you’re not playing him.. waste of a great talent. With things like this adding to other things I’ve seen on social media, I think Arteta has lost the dressing room and they’re playing poorly to get him out. pic.twitter.com/IH17BR6e7G — James Earl (@JamesEarl_) August 30, 2021

It’s hard to imagine a worse summer for Arsenal and Arteta, and the mood around the club just seems to get worse and worse.

It would be some turnaround if Arteta survived all this and ended up guiding Arsenal towards anything like an acceptable season.