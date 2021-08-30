Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has responded to the recent interview from Jack Wilshere given to The Athletic.

The former Gunners star is clearly a big fan of Wilshere, who has seen a highly promising career derailed by injuries, to such an extent that he’s now 29 years of age and without a club.

Wilshere was still at Arsenal as recently as the 2017/18 season, but left for West Ham when Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as manager – something he told The Athletic he now regrets.

Thomas thinks clubs may now be tempted to take a gamble on Wilshere, a player he is convinced could have been one of the best in the world if not for his continued bad luck with fitness.

MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal legend Michael Thomas discusses club’s transfer plans

In fact, Thomas even went as far as to say Wilshere is probably still better than some of the midfielders in this Arsenal squad.

“Jack was amazing coming through the ranks at Arsenal and could have been one of the world’s best,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“The injuries he’s suffered have been enough for a full squad of players and has ultimately hampered his progression to the top of world football.

“It is actually crazy, but for me he is better than some of the central midfielders in our current squad.

“Jack shouldn’t be without a club and I am sure after that interview, clubs that were unaware of his situation will be willing to take a calculated gamble.”