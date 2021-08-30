Arsenal could send two players on their way ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners have spent significantly during this window but they are yet to see the benefit having lost three straight games to start the season.

But while Mikel Arteta’s men look as though they need more, if anything, there is a focus on offloading players ahead of the deadline to recoup some of the cash spent.

And according to Sky Sports, two players could depart.

Everton are said to be pursuing a deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, seeking a loan move with an option to buy included, while Crystal Palace are said to be keen on a deal for Eddie Nketiah.

The Eagles are said to want a permanent deal for the former Leeds United loanee, but the two clubs are struggling to agree a fee.

With less than 36 hours remaining in the window, time is tight but Arsenal could yet offload both players ahead of the deadline.

As far as the players are concerned, it might just work out well for both, with Maitland-Niles in need of regular football, and Everton would be a top-half Premier League move.

Meanwhile, Nketiah is another who could do with game time, especially given he is always going to struggle to displace the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Given the promise of breaking into the starting XI even long-term is unlikely, it might just be time for Nketiah to depart the Emirates Stadium on a permanent move, something Palace appear to be offering.