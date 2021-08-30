The latest Arsenal transfer news is here as we provide a look at the biggest Gunners stories going into the final 24+ hours of the summer transfer window.

Will Arsenal get any more deals done before the deadline? It’s not impossible, but they’re running out of time now to land the players they so desperately need after this awful start to the season.

First up, Arsenal are reportedly stepping up talks to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in a deal likely to be worth around £30million.

The Mali international has been a top performer for Brighton and his form has also seen him linked with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham in recent times.

Still, it seems it’s the Gunners now making Bissouma a priority, which makes sense as he could be an ideal upgrade on the under-performing and injury-prone Thomas Party at the Emirates Stadium.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have been facing rumoured interest from Barcelona in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, though there may be encouraging news on that front.

Fabrizio Romano claims Barca are not currently pursuing Aubameyang, though the Gabon international has also been linked with big names like Juventus and AC Milan.

“No big names are expected for Barcelona,” Romano wrote in his Benchwarmers column. “The rumours about Pierre Aubameyang were false, it was never a real option for Barça who will try to resolve the Pjanic and Moriba issues as soon as possible.”

Finally, Arsenal winger Willian has a two-year contract offer on the table from Brazilian side Corinthians.

Willian has been a major flop for Mikel Arteta’s side and it’s not surprising that he now looks to be heading for a speedy exit from the north London club.

Arsenal would do well to offload other unwanted squad players and strengthen with Bissouma before tomorrow’s deadline.