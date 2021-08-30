Arsenal star pleads with club to let him go “where I’m wanted”

Arsenal ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles has taken to Instagram to send a strong and clear message to his club over his future amid ongoing transfer rumours and speculation ahead of deadline day.

The 23-year-old has not been a regular for the Gunners for some time now, despite previously looking a promising young talent and playing a key role for Mikel Arteta’s side when they won the FA Cup in the 2019/20 season.

Now, however, it seems pretty clear that Maitland-Niles seems to just want to be allowed a transfer away after falling down the pecking order and barely getting any opportunities under Arteta.

See below for the Instagram message he’s just posted…

This is a bad look for Arsenal, who have in fact rejected an offer from Everton to take Maitland-Niles on loan, as per Chris Wheatley of football.london in the tweet below…

Arsenal surely need to make up their minds here and either give a talented young player more game time, or allow him to move on and pursue a career elsewhere, as he quite clearly wants to.

