“Out of his depth” – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta slammed by pundit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been slammed as looking “out of his depth” by pundit Garth Crooks.

Writing in his team of the week column for BBC Sport, Crooks included a number of Manchester City players after they thrashed Arsenal 5-0, and took a moment to comment on Arteta as well.

The Spanish tactician is doing a pretty dreadful job at the moment, with Arsenal losing all three of their opening three league matches without scoring a single goal.

Arteta previously worked under City manager Pep Guardiola and was highly rated as a coach before taking the Arsenal job, though it seems pretty clear now that this move came too soon for him.

“This was the team that, under George Graham and Arsene Wenger, would go to places like City and set up for a battle with proper defenders in the side like Martin Keown, Tony Adams, Sol Campbell and Lee Dixon or Ashley Cole, Lauren and Kolo Toure. You always knew you were in a game,” Crooks said.

“What we saw against Manchester City were defenders who couldn’t defend, led by a manager, Mikel Arteta, who is looking more and more out of his depth by the minute. I’ve heard of One Direction, but this lot had no direction.”

Will Arsenal be tempted to make a change in the dugout soon when a big name like Antonio Conte is currently out of work?