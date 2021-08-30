“Out of his depth” – Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta slammed by pundit

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been slammed as looking “out of his depth” by pundit Garth Crooks.

Writing in his team of the week column for BBC Sport, Crooks included a number of Manchester City players after they thrashed Arsenal 5-0, and took a moment to comment on Arteta as well.

The Spanish tactician is doing a pretty dreadful job at the moment, with Arsenal losing all three of their opening three league matches without scoring a single goal.

Arteta previously worked under City manager Pep Guardiola and was highly rated as a coach before taking the Arsenal job, though it seems pretty clear now that this move came too soon for him.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Gavi and Nico represent a bright future for Barcelona post-Messi
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at the role Cristiano Ronaldo will play for Manchester United
Arteta should be “raging” at Arsenal star who bottled Man City game, says pundit

MORE: Arteta should be “raging” at Arsenal star, says pundit

“This was the team that, under George Graham and Arsene Wenger, would go to places like City and set up for a battle with proper defenders in the side like Martin Keown, Tony Adams, Sol Campbell and Lee Dixon or Ashley Cole, Lauren and Kolo Toure. You always knew you were in a game,” Crooks said.

“What we saw against Manchester City were defenders who couldn’t defend, led by a manager, Mikel Arteta, who is looking more and more out of his depth by the minute. I’ve heard of One Direction, but this lot had no direction.”

Will Arsenal be tempted to make a change in the dugout soon when a big name like Antonio Conte is currently out of work?

More Stories Garth Crooks Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.