Barcelona hold sell-on clause for Ilaix Moriba as wonderkid lands in Germany to seal RB Leipzig transfer

Whilst the imminent departure of Ilaix Moriba to RB Leipzig will be a wound that will take time to heal for Barcelona and their fans, the club will at least hold on to a sell-on clause, according to Sport.

The Spanish publication detail that Barcelona will be entitled to 10% of any future sale of the wonderkid, which should provide the cash-strapped outfit with a windfall if Moriba impresses at Leipzig and is snapped up by a bigger club.

Moriba has found himself on the way out after rejecting a new contract proposal from Barcelona and he faced the prospect of sitting on the sidelines for an entire year if an exit wasn’t sorted, per Sport.

It’s an unfortunate fallout for Barcelona and the player after a remarkable breakthrough season for Moriba that saw him start in five of his 18 appearances for the first-team.

Sport report that the Catalan outfit will be paid an initial, guaranteed fee of €16m for the central midfielder in a deal that also includes a further €3m in potential add-ons.

See More: Opinion: Tottenham may have dodged a bullet by not signing Barcelona’s Ilaix Moriba

Moriba is already in Leipzig:

Ilaix Moriba having his first dinner as new RB Leipzig player tonight, after deal done and signed between Barça and Leipzig today. ?? #Moriba #RBLeipzig Here’s the pic by @schfer_g ????? pic.twitter.com/D4fySSeaJY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Report claims Leicester City have made an ambitious offer to sign Chelsea star on a permanent deal Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal ace will fly out tomorrow to complete long-waited exit Premier League club fail to agree transfer of £15m-rated attacker with Arsenal and turn to another target

Moriba showed that he could provide a creative spark for Ronald Koeman’s side when he burst through last season, contributing three assists from midfield.

The Spain youth international is exactly the kind of exciting addition that Leipzig need to bolster their midfield with after losing key man Marcel Sabitzer to Bayern Munich.

Sport add that Moriba will sign a five-year contract with the Bundesliga club, one that will meet the economic demands that Barcelona were seemingly unwilling to agree to.

Barcelona will be kicking themselves after losing such a gifted talent, it seems like the bad news has just been piling on for the Blaugrana in recent years.