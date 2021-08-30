With one full day left of the summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur are pushing hard to prise one Barcelona player from the Camp Nou.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side sit proudly atop the Premier League table heading into the international break, but the Portuguese clearly wants to add some more strength in depth to his side.

With Japhet Tanganga currently filling in at right-back, it appears that Nuno has identified a weakness on that side of the Spurs defence.

That they’ve managed to keep three clean sheets already speaks of a solid defensive unit, though it is noticeable how opposition sides are targeting the Tottenham right flank.

According to Sport, the north Londoners are closing in on an agreement with Barca for Emerson Royal, who the Catalans have only just reacquired from Real Betis thanks to a buyback clause they inserted in the deal to take him to the Verdiblancos.

The outlet suggest the deal will be for in the region of 23 million euros plus add-ons, and it can only be deduced that his underwhelming performance against Getafe at the weekend is what’s changed Ronald Koeman’s mind about keeping the player.

A big, tall and strong right-back, he will offer the height that Serge Aurier was lacking and the experience that Tanganga doesn’t have.

Barcelona’s financial situation has clearly bitten them hard.