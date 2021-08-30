On the day that Brighton and Hove Albion played Getafe earlier this month, on August 7 to be precise, Marc Cucurella was starring for Spain in the Olympic Games football final against Brazil, a match that was to ultimately end in disappointment.

Fast forward three weeks, and Cucurella now finds himself on the verge of swapping southern Madrid for the south of England.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Seagulls have paid the player’s release clause of €18m, and he will fly to Brighton shortly in order to sign his contract with the Premier League outfit.

MORE: Ex-Liverpool star calls out Gary Neville

Brighton manager, Graham Potter, is one of the quiet men of football, preferring to do his talking on the sidelines rather than in front of the camera.

Excl. Marc Cucurella to Brighton, done deal and here-we-go! The release clause has been matched and paid few minutes ago. Brighton will pay €18m to Getafe. ??? #BHAFC #Getafe Cucurella will fly to England today in order to sign his contract. Announcement soon. pic.twitter.com/vGYsd9aFEr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

His teams always try to play on the front foot and by making the pitch as wide as possible. That expansive style will be manna from heaven for Cucurella who is never happier than when raiding down the left side.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal transfer news: Talks held over £30m signing, Aubameyang Barcelona update, winger offered 2-year deal Video: Pundit suggests that Tottenham are ‘still dull’ despite Nuno Espirito Santo guiding them to the top of the Premier League table Liverpool & Leeds United battling for transfer of Serie A star

The rigours of the English top-flight are unlikely to faze him, and this could end up being one of the better pieces of transfer business done in this window.