There’s not long left until tomorrow’s deadline but we still have plenty of Chelsea transfer rumours coming in.

Keep up to date with all the potential ins and outs at Stamford Bridge with our round-up below…

First up, there looks like being a surprise U-turn on the Jules Kounde transfer deal as Chelsea are now looking less likely to try and finalise a move.

Reports claim Chelsea won’t pay Sevilla’s asking price for Kounde, and this could give youngster Trevoh Chalobah more of a chance in Thomas Tuchel’s side this season.

It remains to be seen if there could be a late turnaround, but as things stand it’s not looking likely that Kounde will be joining after all.

Chelsea also seem to have cooled their interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul despite such strong links with the Spain international in the last couple of weeks.

The west London giants don’t necessarily look in urgent need of signings in that position anyway, though some fans would no doubt have welcomed this big-name arrival.

Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with Saul but it now seems increasingly likely he’ll be staying in Madrid.

Finally, forgotten Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is in talks over a loan move to Championship side Reading.

The England international has been out on loan a few times now after barely featuring for the Blues, and they’ll no doubt be keen to offload him as soon as possible.