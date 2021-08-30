Chelsea could soon bank themselves a bit of cash from former talent Jeremie Boga as Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Crystal Palace are in contact with Sassuolo over the attacker.

Boga only ever made on appearance for Chelsea after impressing in the academy, coming at the start of the 2017/18 season in a surprise debut that was unfortunately cut short due to Gary Cahill being sent off.

The Blues sent Boga out on loan spells to Rennes, Granada and Birmingham City before selling the ace to Serie A outfit Sassuolo, where the 24-year-old has developed into a brilliant player.

As per Goal, Chelsea converted a buy-back clause for Boga into a sell-on one last summer. Blues chief Marina Granovskaia switched a £13.5m option to an entitlement of 10-15% of the ace’s next transfer fee.

Boga, who primarily features as a left-winger but has been utilised across the frontline for Sassuolo, has really become a force over the last two seasons.

Boga bagged 11 goals and four assists in 34 Serie A appearances in a career-best 19/20 campaign, following that up with four goals and two assists from 27 outings in the Italian top-flight last term.

Foot Mercato recently reported that West Ham and Everton joined the Eagles in making enquiries for Boga, whilst Serie A outfits Napoli and Atalanta are keen on the French-Ivorian.

Boga has already contributed an assist in one of his two appearances so far this season. The Ivory Coast international looks like a player that will be snapped up by a bigger club sooner rather than later.

Considering the wide interest in Boga’s services, Chelsea have a solid chance of netting a windfall of cash from the 24-year-old in the near future.