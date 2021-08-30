Cristiano Ronaldo to miss out on £5.98m per year after Manchester United agreement

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo is taking a significant pay cut to sign for Manchester United.

United confirmed their agreement with Juventus to re-sign their club legend last week and the move is expected to be completed at some point today.

The Reds are paying just over £12million in upfront cash to land Ronaldo, while add-ons could increase the value of the deal.

Interestingly, however, Ronaldo is taking a hefty pay cut to return to Old Trafford 12 years after he left for Real Madrid.

According to the Daily Mail, the Portuguese superstar will be on £385,000-per-week at United, making him the best paid player at the club.

But while that is a mouth-watering salary most can only dream of, he is earning significantly less than he did in Turin.

According to the report, Ronaldo was earning around £500,000-per-week at Juventus, meaning he is taking a £115,000-per-week pay cut to ensure his return.

More Stories / Latest News
“Arteta is a clown” – These Arsenal fans hit out at manager after player’s Instagram outburst
Feyenoord looking at loan signing of young Arsenal talent after Amad Diallo deal falls through at the 11th hour
Paul Pogba names Manchester United’s best finisher ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival

That’s £5.98million per year, and over a two-year period, it is £11.6million.

It’s an impressive gesture from Ronaldo, though his Juventus contract was due to run out next year, and at 36, his next contract was always going to be a reduced one.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.