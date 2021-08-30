Cristiano Ronaldo is taking a significant pay cut to sign for Manchester United.

United confirmed their agreement with Juventus to re-sign their club legend last week and the move is expected to be completed at some point today.

The Reds are paying just over £12million in upfront cash to land Ronaldo, while add-ons could increase the value of the deal.

Interestingly, however, Ronaldo is taking a hefty pay cut to return to Old Trafford 12 years after he left for Real Madrid.

According to the Daily Mail, the Portuguese superstar will be on £385,000-per-week at United, making him the best paid player at the club.

But while that is a mouth-watering salary most can only dream of, he is earning significantly less than he did in Turin.

According to the report, Ronaldo was earning around £500,000-per-week at Juventus, meaning he is taking a £115,000-per-week pay cut to ensure his return.

That’s £5.98million per year, and over a two-year period, it is £11.6million.

It’s an impressive gesture from Ronaldo, though his Juventus contract was due to run out next year, and at 36, his next contract was always going to be a reduced one.