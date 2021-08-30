Liverpool & Leeds United battling for transfer of Serie A star

Liverpool and Leeds United are reportedly both interested in a late summer transfer window deal for Sampdoria star Mikkel Damsgaard.

The Denmark international has shown himself to be a highly promising young player with his performances in Serie A in recent times, as well as really catching the eye at Euro 2020 this summer.

Reports in Italy now suggest Liverpool are about to step up their interest in Damsgaard, with the Reds in need of a bit more options in the attacking midfield department.

Still, they could also face competition from Premier League rivals Leeds, who are also expected to be in the race for the 21-year-old’s signature.

That would be an impressive statement by Marcelo Bielsa’s side if they could pull it off, though one imagines Damsgaard himself would surely favour Liverpool.

The Merseyside giants could offer Damsgaard the chance to play in the Champions League and win major honours.

