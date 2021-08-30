Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal ace will fly out tomorrow to complete long-waited exit

Football fans will turn on their own players for a multitude of reasons, but it always feels like players who refuse to leave and simply sit out a huge contract get the most hate.

Arsenal supporters have more reasons than most to be furious just now, but the signing of Willian from Chelsea has turned out to be a total disaster.

On paper he actually looked like a solid addition as an experienced Premier League player who was still playing at a high level, but he only managed one goal and five assists in the league last year and any confidence in him has gone.

There have been claims that he’s about to save Arsenal £20m in wages as he’s expected to tear up his contract, and that now seems to be almost certain after Fabrizio Romano offered this update tonight:

Contract termination signed between Willian and Arsenal. He’ll fly to Brazil on Tuesday night in order to complete his move to Corinthians. Confirmed, he’ll leave on a free transfer. ??? #AFC #Corinthians — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

This is massive for Arsenal because it really looked like they had made an awful decision with the contract as nobody was going to match that wage to take him off their hands, but if he is agreeing to walk away then that does have to be admired.

He won’t be remembered fondly for his playing contributions at the Emirates, but this would ensure that he’ll leave with some respect.

Update:

Further reports have since emerged and it appears that Arsenal have confirmed his departure: