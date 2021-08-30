Dutch side, Feyenoord, are not hanging about in the transfer market after the 11th hour collapse of their loan move for Man United’s Amad Diallo.

Diallo was injured in his last training session with the Red Devils before the transfer was due to go ahead, and the bad news for Man United is that the youngster is likely to be out for six weeks, according to a statement released on the club’s official website.

Feyenoord have therefore turned their attentions elsewhere, but are continuing their shopping in the Premier League as they target Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson.

MORE: Ex-Liverpool star calls out Gary Neville

According to a tweet from respected journalist, Fabrizio Romano, talks are advanced and ongoing, however, Nelson must renew his Gunners contract first, before a loan can be effected.

Feyenoord are in advanced talks to sign Reiss Nelson from Arsenal on loan after Amad Diallo deal collapsed because of his injury in last training session, as per @FeyenoordTM. ? #AFC ?? …but Nelson has to extend his contract with Arsenal before leaving on loan. Talks ongoing. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

With Arsenal rock bottom of the table with no wins and no goals in three games, it’s an interesting move to allow one of their young talents to take flight.

More Stories / Latest News Paul Pogba names Manchester United’s best finisher ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival Arsenal star pleads with club to let him go “where I’m wanted” Ex-PL star hails Man Utd move for “proven winner” Ronaldo, but picks intriguing choice for signing of the summer

With Ainsley Maitland-Niles also seemingly wanting out, per his message on Instagram cited by CaughtOffside, this could be a rocky last couple of days of the window for Mikel Arteta.