Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly agreed personal terms over a potential loan transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

However, a deal is not done yet as it’s suggested Chelsea won’t clear Hudson-Odoi to leave unless they manage to bring in a replacement, according to Sky Germany.

The England international hasn’t always been a regular at Stamford Bridge but could still be a useful squad player for Thomas Tuchel, so it’s not too surprising that the player has agreed on a move away, but also that Chelsea are not quite ready to let him go just yet.

It would be interesting to see Hudson-Odoi moving to the Bundesliga and replacing Jadon Sancho in Dortmund’s attack, with the 20-year-old clearly a promising young player who could surely show his full potential if he just had more playing time.

Dortmund could also be a good team for Hudson-Odoi, as they clearly had a big part to play in Sancho’s development in recent seasons.

Chelsea have increasingly promoted their academy players, with Mason Mount and Reece James now key members of their first-team, but there’s perhaps just a little too much competition in attack for Hudson-Odoi to play regularly.