As Rafael Benitez continues to work the transfer market to Everton’s benefit, he is being hamstrung in his efforts by trying to include James Rodriguez in a potential swap deal.

The Colombian appears to want to play his football away from the blue half of Merseyside, and the Toffees have to get them off of their books in order to bring anyone else in.

One player that they’d like to acquire is believed to be Porto’s Luis Diaz, and the player is apparently open to a Premier League switch, with Daily Express journalist, Ryan Taylor, tweeting that a deal was progressing well until Friday.

Benitez clearly sees the sense in trying to persuade the Portuguese giants, who James played for between 2010-2013, to take the Colombian on loan, as part of the deal to bring Diaz to Goodison Park.

By popular demand, my understanding of Luis Díaz (have chased today but got nowhere): As of Friday, deal was on right track but involvement of James complicates things. Porto must agree terms/wages, IF happy with package. Talks ongoing over weekend. Diaz would like to join #EFC. — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) August 29, 2021

In 182 career games, Diaz has 47 goals and 21 assists, per transfermarkt, clearly evidencing the goalscoring prowess that Benitez believes his side need.

The one-in-four average is along the same lines as James’ goalscoring output, though the Colombian’s 133 assists in 414 games is on another level.

Perhaps the Toffees would keep him if they could, but having to keep within the bounds of FFP mean that the ideal scenario would be to bid him a respectable farewell, before replacing him with Diaz, a like for like striker in terms of style and who will also score goals.