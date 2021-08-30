With Manchester United now nearing the sale of Dan James to Leeds, per Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, the imminent exit will unlock the path to Cristiano Ronaldo taking back the No.7 shirt.

French journalist Tanguy Le Seviller reports that the 21 shirt that James will vacate upon moving to Leeds will be taken up by Edinson Cavani.

Cavani has wore the number 21 for the majority of his time with the Uruguay national team, having also sported the numbers 7, 9 and 11 for his homeland in the earlier stages of his illustrious career.

Le Seviller adds that El Matador picking up the 21 for United will leave the iconic No.7 shirt to find its way back to Ronaldo, who has just rejoined the club from Juventus in a shock transfer.

See More: Ex-PL star hails Man Utd move for “proven winner” Ronaldo, but picks intriguing choice for signing of the summer

Daniel James qui va quitter Manchester United. Il laissera son numéro 21 à Edinson Cavani. Et le 7 reviendra tout naturellement à Cristiano Ronaldo. On la connaît l’histoire ! — Tanguy Le Seviller (@TANG_Foot) August 30, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Potential sell-on windfall for Chelsea as Premier League side make contact over signing their ex-attacker Manchester United close to netting sizeable profit for ace as £30m sale to Premier League side nears completion Fabrizio Romano shares that Arsenal talent is on his way to complete loan exit as Gunners ace is set for contract extension

I reported an update on the chances of Ronaldo taking back the number he donned in expert fashion for the Red Devils for six years yesterday, noting that Cavani was happy to relinquish it to the all-time great.

James’ exit to Leeds, the club who were so close to sign him six months before he joined United, has thrown up the perfect solution to the shirt dilemma that the Manchester outfit had.

Ronaldo takes back the number that everyone will want him to be sporting on his return to the club whilst Cavani still gets to sport a number that is special to him.