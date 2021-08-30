Chelsea youngster set to benefit as Blues transfer plans change

Chelsea may reportedly be ending their interest in a potential transfer deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The France international looks to be too expensive for Chelsea, according to The Athletic, who claim the deal has stalled unless Sevilla can lower their demands for their star player.

Kounde has shone in La Liga and could have been a terrific signing for the Blues, but The Athletic note that youngster Trevoh Chalobah could stand to benefit if the move doesn’t go through.

The talented Chelsea youngster has made a strong start to the season after impressing Thomas Tuchel in training as well this summer, according to The Athletic.

Many homegrown players have come through at Stamford Bridge in recent times, with Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour looking like particularly exciting talents.

MORE: “Coming soon” – Teasing hint over imminent Chelsea signing

Chalobah could be the next big thing for the west London giants, and it might not be such a bad thing if Kounde doesn’t join and that gives him more of a chance to impress Tuchel.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be keen for the club’s academy players to keep moving up into the first-team.