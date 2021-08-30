Kylian Mbappe is not budging in his stance amid interest from Real Madrid.

The French striker is being heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu after Los Blancos submitted an offer of €160million last week.

That offer was rejected and a deal remains yet to be struck, but with just over a day remaining in the transfer window, Real Madrid are still hoping to get their man.

And they have been helped by Mbappe himself who, according to Deportes Cuatro, has rejected another offer from PSG over a new contract.

The report claims the striker has reiterated his desire to leave and that PSG owner Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will make the final decision on Mbappe’s future in the coming hours.

Whether Real Madrid will now get their chance remains to be seen, but they will still likely have to up their offer to land Mbappe.

In the meantime, however, the striker is doing what they need him to do in remaining resistant to a PSG stay despite what was likely a very lucrative offer on the table.

As things stand, Mbappe is out of contract next summer, and if he is not sold by tomorrow night, he is free to strike a pre-contract agreement with any club outside France from January.