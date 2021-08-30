It looks like Daniel James’ time at Old Trafford is rapidly coming to an end.

The young Welshman has done his best to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his staff, and the exuberance and desire he displays when pulling on the red shirt is laudable.

However, it’s clear that he’ll never be a regular for Man United, and to that end, according to The Athletic, the club have apparently made him available for transfer.

Despite playing 33 Premier League matches in the season in which he signed (2019/20), scoring three and assisting six times according to transfermarkt, his value to the team has tailed off significantly since then.

Counting last season and the current campaign, in all competitions to include the Europa League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Champions League, James has played on just 28 occasions, with just eight of those being for the full 90 minutes.

The signings of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo have clearly sounded the death knell for his career with the Red Devils, and a move in this window should suit all parties.

The Athletic note that Leeds, who almost signed James from Swansea a couple of seasons ago, are aware of his availability, along with a number of other potential suitors.