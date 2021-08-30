Time is running out for clubs across the continent to get any last minute deals over the line, but Leicester City hope to be active in the market to get one other deal done.

Brendan Rodgers continues to set the highest standards wherever he goes, and fresh from an FA Cup and Charity Shield victory, the Foxes have started the 2021/22 Premier League campaign in fine fettle, winning two and losing one of their opening three matches.

With European football on the immediate horizon, it appears that he’s keen to add some more strength in depth to his first-team squad.

MORE: Ex-Liverpool star outs Gary Neville

According to a tweet from John Percy of the Telegraph, RB Leipzig’s Ademola Lookman is a possibility in this transfer window, as long as an agreement can be found on salary.

#lcfc are continuing talks with RB Leipzig over a potential loan deal for Ademola Lookman. Still some work to do on salary agreement, but Lookman is the player Leicester want. Newcastle and Hamza Choudhury could happen before the deadline — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 30, 2021

Lookman has previously plied his trade with Fulham, Everton and Charlton Athletic, and is a tricky, effective and efficient winger, that should give the Foxes the pace and variation they need out wide.

More Stories / Latest News Ruben Semedo arrested after 17-year-old reports rape allegation against Olympiacos defender Man Utd confirm winger’s loan move has been scuppered by injury Manchester United star faces uncertain future ahead of transfer deadline

The tweet also suggests that Hamza Choudhury to Newcastle may also get over the line.