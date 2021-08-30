Sunday night saw the long-awaited debut for Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentinian coming on for Brazilian, and former Barcelona team-mate, Neymar, during the second half against Reims.

Though he didn’t manage to score in his opening Ligue Un fixture, the crowd were treated to flashes of the brilliance he has become known for.

Messi’s presence in the league is a real coup for the French top-flight, and Reims’ goalkeeper, Pedrag Rajkovic, even collared him as he walked off so he could get a photo of the PSG No.30 with his son.

Rajkovic’s wife, Ana, was quick to thank Messi on social media.