‘A bit of a shock’ – These Liverpool fans react to the news that Michael Edwards is leaving

Liverpool FC
Posted by

If Jurgen Klopp has been the ‘front of house’ for Liverpool these past few years, then Michael Edwards has certainly been the brains in the ‘back office’ for the Reds.

The German has put together a wonderfully attacking and exciting group of players that have the ability to challenge on all fronts, both domestically and in Europe.

However, without the talents of Edwards during the negotiation process for certain players, it’s arguable whether the club may have got them at all, and certainly not at such good value for money in the majority of cases.

MORE: Ex-Liverpool star calls out Gary Neville

Not only that, but Edwards has also managed to shift some dead wood on a regular basis and has even managed to turn a profit there too. In short, he’s become a bit of a transfer genius for Liverpool.

Liverpool will be the poorer without Michael Edwards

News that he’s likely to leave his position at the end of the current campaign, per David Ornstein of The Athletic, has sent shockwaves through the fan base.

More Stories / Latest News
Raphael Varane responds to reuniting with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Man Utd
Brighton signal their Premier League intent by paying Marc Cucurella’s €18m release clause to Getafe
Arsenal transfer news: Talks held over £30m signing, Aubameyang Barcelona update, winger offered 2-year deal

Many took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Michael Edwards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.