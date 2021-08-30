If Jurgen Klopp has been the ‘front of house’ for Liverpool these past few years, then Michael Edwards has certainly been the brains in the ‘back office’ for the Reds.

The German has put together a wonderfully attacking and exciting group of players that have the ability to challenge on all fronts, both domestically and in Europe.

However, without the talents of Edwards during the negotiation process for certain players, it’s arguable whether the club may have got them at all, and certainly not at such good value for money in the majority of cases.

Not only that, but Edwards has also managed to shift some dead wood on a regular basis and has even managed to turn a profit there too. In short, he’s become a bit of a transfer genius for Liverpool.

News that he’s likely to leave his position at the end of the current campaign, per David Ornstein of The Athletic, has sent shockwaves through the fan base.

Many took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the matter.

Michael Edwards is leaving Liverpool. I doubt this is something that has come out of the blue and it’s a safe bet Liverpool will be fine. But it is a bit of a shock. He’s done great things with us. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) August 30, 2021

Him leaving will be a huge loss but hope that the club retains the team he has working in the background. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) August 30, 2021

?LIVERPOOL FC CAN’T AFFORD TO LOSE HIM! While #LFC was busy giving out contract extensions, they’ve NOT handed one to Michael Edwards. He is as important to #LiverpoolFC as any of the players and Jurgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/wvpqhzrZAT — Zubin Daver (@zubinofficial) August 30, 2021