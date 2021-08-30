Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a major blow as it looks like transfer guru Michael Edwards is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Reds may still be able to tie Edwards down to a new deal as nothing has been completely decided yet, but the current expectation is that he will be leaving, according to The Athletic.

This is a big worry for Liverpool, with Edwards proving a huge success in his time at Anfield, playing a key role in their recruitment, which has been up there with the best teams in Europe.

As the report notes, Edwards was instrumental in signing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Andrew Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum for Liverpool, whilst also helping the club generate a big profit from the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

One imagines Jurgen Klopp would much rather Edwards was staying on and helping the team continue to build one of the best squads in world football, and it will be interesting to see how LFC replace him.

The Athletic suggest Liverpool would still be in decent shape due to having Edwards’ assistant Julian Ward working at the club.

Fans of the Merseyside giants will surely be concerned, though, as many will be well aware of Edwards’ fine work in the transfer market contributing so much towards the Champions League and Premier League victories of 2018/19 and 2019/20, respectively.