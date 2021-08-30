No sooner has Harry Kane’s proposed move to Manchester City collapsed, than the Tottenham Hotspur striker is being linked with a switch elsewhere.

The England captain has been forced to admit defeat in what would’ve been a British record move to the Etihad Stadium, and one has to wonder if he’s playing through gritted teeth at Spurs at present.

Former Tottenham manager turned pundit, Tim Sherwood, believes that for a number of reasons Kane could be plying his trade at Anfield at the start of 2022/23.

“Harry Kane, at the end of next season, I think he stays there (Tottenham) for the whole season, even though he said that he is staying ‘for this summer,’” he was quoted as saying on Sky Sports, cited by the Daily Express.

“Other teams, like Man City probably go for Erling Haaland now. On a £70 million buy, so that blocks the pathway. He won’t leave for leaving sake.

“He will leave because he needs to go to a club where he knows they can win.

“Now, that’s probably Liverpool in the Premier League, Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea. It won’t be Chelsea now because they have signed Romelu Lukaku.”

MORE: Ex-Liverpool star calls out Gary Neville

Though the Reds have played with a target man before, such as Emile Heskey and Peter Crouch, they’ve done so with varying degrees of success.

Arguably, they’ve been a much more potent outfit with the likes of Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and others – diminutive strikers with an eye for goal – in situ.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea youngster set to benefit as Blues transfer plans change Opinion: It’s time for Sky to ditch Souness after his ‘leg breaker’ comments about Man United’s Paul Pogba Tottenham defender negotiates to participate in national team’s World Cup Qualifying fixtures

Furthermore, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly looking to tie down his front three to longer-term deals, Kane doesn’t fit into the Liverpool attack unless any one of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane move on.

It’s an interesting shout from Sherwood, but one that would be unlikely to make it out of the starting gate.