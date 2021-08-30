Everton have reportedly made a formal bid to sign Arsenal ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan with a view to a permanent transfer.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, who state that Everton are now waiting for a response from Arsenal to their offer, while The Athletic describe the two clubs as holding talks over this deal.

Maitland-Niles came up through Arsenal’s academy and has long looked like he could bring a lot to their first-team, especially when he seemed a key part of Mikel Arteta’s plans early on in the Spaniard’s reign.

The England international has fallen out of favour more recently, however, and went out on loan to West Brom last season without having much of an impact.

Still, Everton fans will surely feel this is a very decent signing if they can pull it off, with Maitland-Niles a versatile and functional player who looks a good fit for Rafael Benitez’s style of play.

If the 23-year-old does move to Goodison Park, he could be reunited with former Arsenal team-mate and fellow academy graduate Alex Iwobi.

Some Gunners fans may be disappointed to see Maitland-Niles leave, however, as he arguably has something to offer Arteta’s struggling side, either at right-back or in midfield.