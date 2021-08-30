He came bowling into Old Trafford on a wave of hype and publicity, but aside from a few fleeting appearances for Manchester United’s senior team, Amad Diallo’s star is already on the wane.

The youngster had almost certainly accepted that a loan move was best for all parties, given that he had rarely been given a chance by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of late, and Eredivisie side, Feyenoord had seemingly come to his rescue.

Diallo, 19, was taking part in his last training session with the Red Devils before flying to Feyenoord, when he manage to injure himself.

That completely scuppered any chance of Diallo’s loan move going ahead, and as the official Manchester United website note, the player is now out for six weeks.

During that time he will recuperate at United’s facilities, with the next chance the player can get to move onto regular football elsewhere being in January 2022.

It’s unlikely Solskjaer will use him in the meantime, given the new signings that the club has recently made.

An eventual permanent switch elsewhere therefore seems the most obvious course of action at this point.