Leeds are now on the brink of completing the signing of Dan James from Manchester United, in a deal worth £30m, according to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph.

McGrath reports that the 23-year-old is closing in on a permanent switch for Leeds, after just two years at Old Trafford.

James has started two of United’s three Premier League matches so far this season, he actually played 75 minutes in the 5-1 hammering that the Red Devils dealt to Leeds on the opening weekend.

Sky Sports report that the Red Devils parted with an initial fee of £15m to recruit James in the summer of 2019, with that deal reportedly including £3m in add-ons.

So, the Manchester outfit now look to be in line to make a sizeable profit on the Wales international.

#LUFC are close to agreeing £30m deal for #MUFC forward Dan James. According to Utd source it is on the brink of being completed as a permanent deal @TeleFootball — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 30, 2021

A switch to Leeds seems destined for James, the ace was so advanced in a switch to the Yorkshire outfit that he was pictured holding up a shirt with his name on before a transfer fell through at the last minute, that saga was just six months before the wideman left Swansea for the Red Devils.

The lightning-fast winger held a more important role than many would’ve expected in his debut season with United, starting 35 of his 46 appearances as he scored four times and notched seven assists.

Amid the emergence of Mason Greenwood last season, James started to see less action. The Welshman started 18 of his 26 outings in 2020/21, scoring five times and laying on two assists.

Throughout his time at United, James has found himself called upon by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in plenty of big games, the Norwegian is clearly a fan of the youngster’s work-rate and threat on the counter.

The nearing sale seems like a wise move by United however, especially in a deal worth £30m, as the club have plenty of wide options, meaning that James would be unlikely to play a key role.

Solskjaer has Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata to call on as senior wide options, whilst talent Anthony Elanga and big-money wonderkid Amad Diallo are also there.

Amad Diallo’s hopes of first-team action once he returns from injury may be much brighter if James is leaving, the Ivorian has just had a loan exit scuppered by the setback he suffered in training.