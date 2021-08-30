Man United look set to stick with returning loanee as key summer target likely to be out of reach

Man United fans will look back at this transfer window and be pretty satisfied with how things worked out, but there may be a feeling that upgrades were needed in the centre of the park and in the right-back spot.

Aaron-Wan-Bissaka is the undisputed starter and he’s been consistent and durable over the past couple of years, but he’s not strong in the attacking phase of the game so an alternative would strengthen the squad for games when they need to break down a stubborn defence.

There’s been plenty of talk about Kieran Trippier coming in from Atletico Madrid but nothing has ever felt close, while multiple updates in the last couple of days do suggest that any hope of a deal is dead.

Firstly, Fabrizio Romano did seem to confirm that Trippier wouldn’t be on the move and Diogo Dalot would be staying as a result:

Atletico Madrid talent Rodrigo Riquelme will join Mirandés on loan until June 2022. Agreement signed few minutes ago. No buy option included. ? #Atleti #transfers Atléti are still convinced that Kieran Trippier will stay at the club. This is the plan as of now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Diogo Dalot will 100% stay at Manchester United – never been in doubt since Saturday decision – and same for Amad Diallo after his injury. Both will stay at the club this summer. ? #MUFC Talks ongoing for Daniel James to Leeds United on a permanent deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

There’s also a basic rule when selling a key player that ensures you keep some kind of cover in case they do leave and you can’t find a replacement, so any remaining hope of something happening with Trippier appears to have vanished with the news that fellow right-back Santiago Arias is set to leave:

? Acuerdo con el @GranadaCdeF para la cesión de @santiagoarias13.

¡Mucha suerte en tu nueva etapa!

?? https://t.co/OA47O1SQUg — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 30, 2021

Most fans will have accepted that the England international was unlikely to move late in the window, but this all but confirms it.