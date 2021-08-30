Manchester United could be set for a transfer windfall as they prepare to offload two players.

The Reds have been bold in the transfer market this summer, snapping up Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane for more than £100million combined before topping up their spending to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club.

That last deal is not quite done yet, but a deal was agreed with Juventus towards the end of last week, and Ronaldo’s Old Trafford return is all-but set in stone.

But with new faces comes the need to offload old ones, and according to the Manchester Evening News, there are two candidates to leave ahead of the transfer deadline tomorrow night.

The report claims United are open to selling Jesse Lingard, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, while winger Dan James could also be offloaded despite the Wales international starting two of the Reds’ first three Premier League games this season.

Whether both do leave ahead of the deadline remains to be seen, but if they do, what sort of money can United expect to bring in?

According to Transfermarkt, the Reds can expect to bring in at least £36million for the pair.

Lingard is valued at £19.8million as things stand, and United would expect to bring in a fee close to that despite the midfielder having less than a year remaining on his contract.

Meanwhile, James is valued at £16.2million and he has two years remaining on his deal.

In real market terms, if United can bring in more than £40million for both players, it should represent a good return.