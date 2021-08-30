Manchester United may yet sell Jesse Lingard during this transfer window.

West Ham have been chasing a deal throughout the summer having benefited from the talent of Lingard last season.

The England international scored nine and assisted five during a loan spell with the Hammers in the second half of the season.

And that caused them to chase a permanent deal ahead of this season, but with less than 48 hours remaining in the transfer window, they are yet to strike a deal.

That’s because Lingard has become part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans, but is not a starter for the Reds.

And it’s for that reason why United are going to put Lingard’s future in his own hands.

According to Sky Sports, Solskjaer does not particularly want to sell the midfielder before the end of the transfer window, but aware that he might just want the promise of more regular football, it’s claimed that if a reasonable offer comes in, the club will sit down with Lingard to make a collective decision.

In other words, if United receive an offer they feel is fair, Lingard will be offered the choice of staying at United and challenging for his place or leaving with the hope of being a guaranteed starter elsewhere – likely West Ham.

That will, of course, be a difficult decision for Lingard to make, though he has only featured in one of United’s first three games of the season, not starting any.

Competition is rife in the current United squad, especially in those forward positions following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

And that factor could just push Lingard through the Old Trafford exit doors, especially given the success he had at West Ham last season and the fact the Hammers are now in European football, meaning the step down wouldn’t be as significant as it might have been in years gone by.

The Independent claim it would take around £20million for Lingard to be sold, though he is only under contract until next summer as things stand.