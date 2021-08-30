Manchester United could yet offload winger Dan James ahead of tomorrow night’s transfer deadline.

The Reds have strengthened significantly out wide with the signing of Jadon Sancho, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival will take another space away in that front line, albeit centrally.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now having to reassess his squad following the Ronaldo agreement to see whether he has too many options.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, James is one of the players who could pay the price.

The Wales international is by no means up for sale, according to the report, and United are not against keeping him.

But if James wants regular football, he may have to get it elsewhere given the level of competition now at Old Trafford.

Though, he has started two of the first three games of the season for United, offering hope that he can keep a spot in the team.

According to the report, Leeds United are frontrunners if James was to leave with the Whites having pursued a deal for the winger during his time at Swansea City.

But ultimately, it could come down to a conversation between James and Solskjaer.

What should James do?

If he is going to get regular football, or even anything similar to the 128 minutes he has played in the first three games of the season, it is worth sticking around.

Based on that, he could still rack up plenty of minutes across the season, especially given United will be competing on four fronts, including the Champions League, and given the strength of the Reds’ squad this season, he might be able to win some silverware, as well as having the chance to learn from Ronaldo.

But if Solskjaer decides to upfront about prioritising the likes of Sancho and Mason Greenwood, James may well be better off heading to the likes of Leeds to get regular football, even if it’s on a loan deal with the view of returning to Old Trafford.