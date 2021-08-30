Medical tomorrow: Crystal Palace poised to sign Celtic star as reports states a £15m fee has been agreed

You always worry about signing a player who looks disinterested and out-of-form, but if Crystal Palace can get the best out of Odsonne Edouard then he could be an incredible signing.

The Celtic striker was brilliant in his first two seasons in Glasgow as he rattled in the goals and even impressed in Europe, while he still scored 22 times last year in a campaign where many considered he wasn’t at his best.

He hasn’t looked as sharp this season as he’s been in and out of the team while he missed a huge chance against Rangers on Sunday, but it also looks like that will be his last game for the club as he’s now expected to join Crystal Palace:

Crystal Palace have agreed a fee of around £15m with #Celtic for Odsonne Edouard. Medical in the morning and ends Palace’s search for another striker #cpfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 30, 2021

At his best he has all the pace and skill to trouble any defence, while he also has an unselfish streak and the ability to bring others into the game so he has all the tools to be a complete striker.

He’s in the final year of his contract so Celtic are forced to try and get what they can for him now, but if he finds his best form again then this could be a really exciting piece of business for Palace.