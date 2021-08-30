Jose Mourinho comments on Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United transfer

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has commented on Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford from Juventus this summer.

The Portugal international remains one of the finest talents in world football even at the ripe old age of 36, and his arrival back at Man Utd is sure to be a huge morale-booster for everyone involved with the club.

Mourinho, currently in charge of Serie A giants Roma, knows a thing or two about Ronaldo after the pair worked together to great success at Real Madrid, and he suggested this was a perfect move for the player and for his old club.

“The only thing I say – and it looks to me something basic and logic – is that if Juventus are happy, if Cristiano is happy and if Manchester United are happy this is the perfect business,” Mourinho is quoted by Sky Sports.

“I think there is no need to talk about Cristiano.

“There is no need to make any comment about someone who plays, wins, scores and makes history for 20 years.”

United fans may well be wondering how Mourinho would have got on if he’d been able to work with Ronaldo when he was in charge of the Red Devils.

The Special One didn’t have the best of times as United manager, though in fairness he can’t complain too much when he was also given signings like Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to work with.