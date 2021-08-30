Gary Neville remains critical of the Glazers despite Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd transfer

Manchester United legend Gary Neville remains critical of the Glazer family despite them tying up a dream transfer return for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Portuguese superstar is poised to complete a move back to Man Utd from Juventus, but Neville has suggested the Glazers only went for it to try to keep their critics quiet and prevent the backlash that would have come if he’d moved to rivals Manchester City.

“They make two or three signings and basically, it shuts people up. I think there’s deep rooted issues at United,” Neville said.

“They couldn’t let Ronaldo go to Manchester City. They’ve had it in the past with the likes of Sanchez when he was going to Man City and they stepped in.

“They had to step in at this point, whether they wanted to or not is another matter. No Man United fan can complain with the three players they’ve got this summer.”

Neville still believes, however, that United haven’t done quite enough in the transfer market to become title favourites this season.

The former Red Devils defender believes City and Chelsea are still better sides overall and will likely finish ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

‘I made the predictions on Monday Night Football that it would finish Man City, Chelsea and Man United I’m not going to change that. I don’t think the Ronaldo signing makes them a better team that Chelsea who won the Champions League winners last season and Man City were 20 points clear,” Neville said.