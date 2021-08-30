Ruben Semedo arrested after 17-year-old reports rape allegation against Olympiacos defender

Former Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo is once again in trouble with the authorities, after it was reported that he had been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The 27-year-old previously hit the headlines for the La Liga outfit when, back in 2018, per a report in regional Spanish paper, Las Provincias, cited by AS, he was facing a two-year jail term for brandishing a firearm at a bouncer outside a nightclub.

Unfortunately, he appears that he hasn’t come close to learning his lesson, and with another victim left in his wake, he’s now being hauled before the courts again.

According to Joe, who cite reports in the Greek media, Semedo stands accused of raping a 17-year-old girl.

Ruben Semedo

Arrested on Sunday night, he will face the prosecutor on Tuesday morning.

No other details have been released apart from the fact that a second person has been implicated in the case but, as of this moment, hasn’t been detained.

