Advanced talks for Mesut Ozil documentary that would touch on bitter Arsenal exit

It has emerged that a documentary that would partly cover the events leading to the bitter departure of Mesut Ozil from Arsenal is now being discussed, according to the AFCBell.

The Arsenal insiders claim via a source close to the playmaker that there are ‘advanced talks’ with international production companies for a documentary that would allow Ozil to tell his side of the ordeal.

Ozil endured a nightmare in the final few years of his seven-and-a-half-year spell with the Gunners, things just went downhill for the attacking midfielder after he signed a new contract in January 2018.

The World Cup winner was offloaded by the north London outfit in January, as he returned to his family’s homeland of Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Football.London report that Ozil was due to earn a mammoth £7m from the final six months of his Arsenal contract, but a termination settlement was agreed for a likely fee of between £4m and £5m.

AFCBell add that the prospective documentary would detail what happened ‘behind the scenes’ in Ozil’s last few years at Arsenal.

Ozil’s last competitive appearance for the Gunners came in March 2020, in their final Premier League match before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a hiatus.

After that, Ozil was completely cast aside by former teammate Mikel Arteta, who actually gave him a run in the team when he initially took charge, having been on the sidelines for the whole summer restart of 19/20 and the first-half of the 2020/21 season, the 32-year-old left in January.