The latest Premier League team of the week is here, courtesy of BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

It’s little surprise to see Manchester City dominating this one after they thrashed Arsenal 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium, with Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres and Ilkay Gundogan making Crooks’ line up.

Manchester United also picked up another three points and have two players in this team, with David de Gea and Paul Pogba both in fine form in an impressive 1-0 away win against Wolves.

Chelsea and Liverpool both had an intense battle at Anfield but had to settle for a 1-1 draw, with the defenders seemingly the best players on show as Blues duo Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta joined Reds star Virgil van Dijk in Crooks’ three-man defence.

MORE: Manchester United player ratings vs Wolves

West Ham’s Michail Antonio leads the line after some superb form at the start of this season, while Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher and Everton’s Andros Townsend complete the XI.

It’s hard to argue with this line up, even if some fans may feel it’s a little biased in favour of the traditional big six clubs.