An unnamed Premier League club have reportedly tabled an enquiry to Chelsea regarding the permanent signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to Sky Sports News.

Sky Sports offered an update on the future of the 20-year-old via Transfer Centre (3.34pm), this comes as Hudson-Odoi is currently in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a loan switch.

The England international has been used sparingly since Thomas Tuchel arrived at Chelsea, being utilised in a new wing-back role at times, as Sky report that the Blues boss isn’t keen on granting an exit for Hudson-Odoi, though the decision ultimately lies with the club.

Hudson-Odoi has only made one appearance so far this season, starting at wing-back and playing 82 minutes in the European Super Cup tie against Villarreal.

Sky Sports claim that the promising wideman is open to a move to Dortmund, though he reportedly sees his long-term at Stamford Bridge, so perhaps a permanent exit to the interested Premier League club wouldn’t appeal to him anyway.

See More: Chelsea youngster set to benefit as Blues transfer plans change

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s representatives remain in talks with Chelsea officials about allowing him to leave on a straight loan to Borussia Dortmund. An un-named Premier League club has made an enquiry about a permanent deal… — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 30, 2021

More Stories / Latest News West Ham strike verbal agreement with club over defender transfer but fail with initial four-year contract offer to player Advanced talks for Mesut Ozil documentary that would touch on bitter Arsenal exit Man United suffer bitter blow with confirmation of Amad Diallo injury

Hudson-Odoi debuted for Chelsea in the 17/18 season before establishing himself as an important first-team player in the following campaign.

The talent still managed to contribute three goals and a handy six assists for the Blues in a 19/20 campaign that was hindered by injuries and saw him switch between a starting and substitute role.

Hudson-Odoi came up with five goals and five assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last season, but his dwindling role since Tuchel arrived points to a loan exit being something that the club should seriously consider, as it’s a clearer path to regular action for the ace.