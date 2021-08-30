Though they’re technically not rock bottom of the Premier League by virtue of the fact they’ve scored one goal in their three defeats and Arsenal have scored none, Norwich City have move swiftly to address their defensive deficiencies.

Daniel Farke’s side are often pleasing on the eye, however, that does tend to leave them exposed at the back, as their 10 goals conceded already – the worst in the English top-flight – would attest.

Not seeking to rest on their laurels, the Canaries have completed a deal with German side, Schalke, to bring Ozan Kabak back to the Premier League.

The former Liverpool man wasn’t retained by the Reds, but Norwich have clearly seen something in him which they believe they can work with to shore up the centre of their defence.

Özan Kabak will sign his contract as new Norwich player in the next minutes. Deal completed and confirmed for €15m between loan fee and buy option. ? #NCFC #Schalke Schalke will also receive 15% of future sale for Kabak. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

According to a tweet from journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the deal has been completed for €15m which would be split between the loan fee and buy option.

Given their current predicament, the signing is a real coup for Farke, and with two weeks until the next fixture, Kabak can get to know his team-mates and systems well in advance of their next fixture against Arsenal.